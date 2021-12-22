Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $2.21. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

