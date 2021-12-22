Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 366,333 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.80. 5,673,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.29. The company has a market capitalization of $387.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.