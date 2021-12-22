Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $131.09 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $131.09 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00253560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00512366 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00084419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

