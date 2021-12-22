Warp Finance (WARP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,528.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $183.62 or 0.00376485 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $858,253.14 and approximately $107,528.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005148 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039475 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.