Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report $55.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.26%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

