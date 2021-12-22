Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.42. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

