WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Maximus worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

