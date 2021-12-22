WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

