WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.