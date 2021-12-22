WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,771 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.79% of Cass Information Systems worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 4,112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

