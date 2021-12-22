WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,557 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

