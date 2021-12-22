WCM Investment Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $151.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

