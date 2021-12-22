WCM Investment Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,389 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AdaptHealth worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,075,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $2,163,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

