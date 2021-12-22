WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Avient worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Avient by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

