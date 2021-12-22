WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,438 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprout Social worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPT opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -203.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,697 shares of company stock valued at $21,475,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

