WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Clarus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $973.89 million, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

