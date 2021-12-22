WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,909 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,772,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

ARWR stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.