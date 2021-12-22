WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,673,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

