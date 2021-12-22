WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of APi Group worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

