WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Vectrus worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vectrus by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

