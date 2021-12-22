WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 44,938 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of AtriCure worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in AtriCure by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

