WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $8.15 Million Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52. Toast, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

