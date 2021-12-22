WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 445,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOUR opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

