WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 250.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,284 shares of company stock worth $4,720,672. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

