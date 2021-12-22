Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 830,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

