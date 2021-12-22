Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRWAU. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 33.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $6,803,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 307,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

FRWAU stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

