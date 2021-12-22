Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Shares of HCVIU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.