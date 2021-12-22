Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAC stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

