Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 11,681 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 10.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,290,000.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERESU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.