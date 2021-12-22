Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 28,210 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

