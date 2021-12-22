Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 28,800 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCAXU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $760,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in OCA Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OCA Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 256,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in OCA Acquisition by 107.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCAXU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

