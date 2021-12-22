Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO):

12/15/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

12/14/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

12/6/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

12/1/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

10/25/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,535 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.