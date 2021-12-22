Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mimecast (MIME)

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Mimecast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities.

12/10/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/7/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/7/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/7/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

11/1/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $71.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,671 shares of company stock worth $10,373,227. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

