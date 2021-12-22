Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

