Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $15.40. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,043 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFCF. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 11.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter worth $656,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 9.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

