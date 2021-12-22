WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.90 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $667.52 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019509 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.