Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,323 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.14% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

