Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,174 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

EXP opened at $161.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.90 and a 1-year high of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.