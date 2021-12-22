Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 119,178 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29.

