Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 184.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

CSX stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

