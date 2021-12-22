Whittier Trust Co. Buys 4,055 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.43% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.