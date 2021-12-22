Whittier Trust Co. Buys 77,368 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,776,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83.

