Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

