Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.65 and a 1-year high of $123.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.