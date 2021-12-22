Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

