Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 36.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 478,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

