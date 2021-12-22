Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.64 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $476.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.55 and its 200-day moving average is $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

