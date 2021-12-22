Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.90 Million Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GVI opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22.

