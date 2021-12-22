Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 952,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,995,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,033,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.66 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.