Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after buying an additional 436,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 402,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

